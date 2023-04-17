A five-vehicle crash that left six people injured downstate has led to numerous charges against a 14-year-old Newark boy.
Delaware State Police said the teen was at the wheel of a pick-up truck on Coastal Highway near Slaughter Beach Road Sunday, and crashed into the back of a vehicle that was stopped for a local fire crew to get through. causing a chain-reaction crash. None of the injuries were life-threatening.
Police found beer bottles outside of the pick-truck the teenager was driving, and police said he reeked of alcohol. His passengers were a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy who also needed medical attention.
The driver was treated at a local hospital, then he was charged with vehicular assault, reckless driving, "driving by a minor after consumption of alcohol," and driving without a valid license.