Not all super heroes wear capes... That saying will be proven this weekend in Wilmington.
The Kalmar Nyckel Foundation will be highlighting some of the people who helped slaves escape to freedom through the Underground Railroad.
"A day of celebration and education around the Underground Railroad and the superheroes of then," Cathy Parsells, the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation's Executive Director, tells WDEL News.
PODCAST: Celebrating Underground Railroad superheroes in Wilmington
The foundation will hosting Underground Railroad Superhero Day at Fort Christina Park in Wilmington on Saturday afternoon - a unique way for kids to learn about the Underground Railroad.
"We will have some reenactors there who are superheroes - Harriet Tubman, Thomas Garrett, Harry Craige, Captain Fountain - who will share their stories of their participation in the Underground Railroad," Parsells said.
The day will include children’s crafts, activities, face painting, prizes, tours of Fort Christina Park and...free ice cream.
The Kalmar Nyckel Foundation is hosting the event because the site where the Kalmar Nyckel landed on its journey from Sweden in 1638 later became Fort Christina, which was a stop on the Underground Railroad in slaves' journey to freedom.
The festivities will be held from Noon until 4 p.m. Saturday on Wilmington's 7th Street peninsula.