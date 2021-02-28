Looking for work? An analyst said there are plenty of openings in some fields, while there's been a shift in some industries, and some others are still waiting to see a post-lockdown recovery.
Home construction, renovation and similar fields are going strong right now, along with other blue-collar fields like manufacturing and delivery, and one field that's seen a change in emphasis is information technology, said Chris Burkhard with Placers Staffing in Newark.
"Most of the work last year was contract or freelance. Now, information technology is a very high concentration of that kind of work, but we're now seeing organizations start to ramp up their own core teams with information technology," said Burkhard.
Burkhard said companies are starting to hire salespeople again. Restaurant-and travel-related jobs aren't that easy to find at the moment, but as the economy grows, those fields will too.
He added he's never seen a shortage of entry-level workers like the one he's seeing now, but he has a caveat for prospective employers.
"You have to be prepared to train, provide learning opportunities, and quite frankly, you need to be a good employer that offers somebody a safe place to work, a culture they identify [with], and a 'why' that they identify [with]," said Burkhard.
Burkhard said the current high number of unemployed workers doesn't mean companies can take a cavalier attitude towards hiring.