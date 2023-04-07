The role of Delaware's presidential electors every four years would be more defined, under a bill that has passed in the State Senate.
The measure would help protect the "sanctity of the popular vote," according to State Senator Kyle Evans Gay, D-Talleyville. Gay is sponsor of Senate Bill 57.
"It does a very simple thing. It mandates that electors, presidential electors, vote for the candidate who secures the majority vote," Gay said. She added that in recent years we have come "dangerously close" to seeing democratic institutions circumvented.
SB 57 would adopt the Uniform Faithful Presidential Electors Act in Delaware, which is model legislation passed in at least eight other states.
According to its sponsors, electors would be required to sign a pledge to mark their ballots in accordance with the popular vote. "Any attempt by an elector to submit a vote in violation of that pledge would effectively constitute a resignation and begin a process to replace that elector," according to the Senate Democratic Caucus.
“Voting matters, and SB 57 will ensure that when Delaware voters choose a Presidential candidate in a general election by popular vote, Delaware’s electors are required to cast Delaware’s three electoral votes for that very candidate. SB 57 eliminates hijacking of the electoral process,” Representative Paul Baumbach, D-Newark said. Baumbach is prime House sponsor of the bill. “I am so appreciative of Senator Gay’s leadership on this critical legislation, and I look forward to shepherding it through the House.”