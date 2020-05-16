The president of a union local representing workers at the VA Hospital in Elsmere claimed staff members aren't getting the PPE, training or extra pay they need during the coronavirus pandemic, while a hospital representative begged to differ.
Marcellus Shields heads Local 342 of the American Federation of Government Workers, and said a lack of preparedness on the Trump administration's part has led to mismanagement by hospital higher-ups.
"Change of duties, delay in telework (and) reasonable accommodation, no hazard pay, misappropriation of supplies, misinformation on testing," said Shields.
Hospital Public Affairs Officer Jacob Dillon said they've done a good job adapting to a constantly-evolving situation, proper procedures are followed, and no one lacks equipment they need.
"Everybody from admin people to frontline workers wear proper PPE and masks, and practice social distancing when it comes to giving healthcare to our veterans," said Dillon.
Shields said management's lack of planning for the crisis has led to several problems, including overworking staff.
"(They're) detailing and making nurses work 12 hours 4 days in a row, which is just too much. There are so many things that were done wrong, and I'm sure that they tried, but they just was not prepared," said Shields.
Dillon disputed Shields' claims, including his assertion that workers are forced to wear surgical masks, generally used for a maximum of 2 hours, for as long as a week.
"I can't speak to his claims of--I don't know where he got that quote from, but I can just tell you that we provide PPE to our staff, to ensure the safety of our veterans," said Dillon.
The Local held a protest march Saturday afternoon from its office on New Road to the hospital, and the event was reportedly sparsely attended, but Shields said union members around the country are planning similar events all year.