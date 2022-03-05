United Way of Delaware is calling its 6th annual "Do More 24" fundraising event for non-profits a resounding success.
Nonprofit groups raised more than $2.6,000,000.00 between 6 p.m. Thursday and 6 p.m. Friday in the course of the 1-day event, described as a "friendly competition" during which 501 (c)(3) nonprofits raise incremental funds, which pay part of the cost of their services, the agency announced Friday.
This year's Do More 24 event supported more than 500 nonprofits, and more than 10,000 Delawareans made donations.
In the last 2 years, Do More 24 has raised more than $4.5,000,000.00.
United Way partnered with Spur Impact Association to hold Do More 24, and you can find out more at domore24delaware.org