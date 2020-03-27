The first $150,000 from a philanthropic response fund to combat the spread of, and fallout from, novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the community has been released.
The United Way of Delaware announced Friday the Delaware Does More COVID-10 Rapid Response Fund made it's first of a series of regular donations to the following institutions to assist with things like food, shelter, and utilities for residents struggling in the economic conditions created by the global pandemic:
- The Food Bank of Delaware (Statewide)
- Catholic Charities (Wilmington)
- First State Community Action Agency (Georgetown)
- West End Neighborhood House (Wilmington)
- Jewish Family Services (Wilmington)
- Latin American Community Center (Wilmington)
- Cheer Activity Center (Georgetown)
- Modern Maturity Center (Dover)
- Wilmington Senior Center (Wilmington)
"Corporate and individual donor response to the Delaware Does More Rapid Response Fund has been immediate and heartwarming," said United Way President and CEO Michelle Taylor. "Across the state, companies and individuals continue to step up during this unprecedented crisis. Working with these donors, and in cooperation with our colleagues across the nonprofit community, United Way of Delaware is standing shoulder-to shoulder with agencies that are on the ground right now helping Delawareans steer through this troubling time. We are here now and we will be here for the long haul as Delaware recovers."
The fund has already raised nearly $600,000 to be distributed in the coming weeks and months to a variety of "critical services."
The Rapid Response Fund, managed by United Way of Delaware, is one of two newly established funds to help Delaware during the ensuing coronavirus struggles; the second is the COVID-19 Strategic Response Fund managed by the Delaware Community Foundation. The former focuses on near-term concerns, while the latter focuses on challenges that may present themselves long-term. In addition to United Way and the DCF, the funds were established through the efforts of Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement and Philanthropy Delaware.