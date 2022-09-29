The University of Delaware's Disaster Research Center has some insight on how the relief efforts in Florida will play out in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
The center examines many aspects of dealing with disasters, including issues like social vulnerability, examining how a loss of power can mean losing food in the refrigerator for one person, and the loss of life saving electricity for people with oxygen and other assisted technology equipment.
Center director Dr. Tricia Wacthendorf told Del-AWARE on WDEL these incidents point to the need to evaluate the feasibility and safety factors surrounding coastal communities.
"There's often a push to rebuild quickly to get people's lives back to normal - whatever that normal was. This can also be an opportunity to think about changes being considered in that community beforehand. Do we need to make adjustments?" Wachtendorf said.
PODCAST: The University of Delaware is helping others deal with disasters like Hurricane Ian
She also points to the way natural disasters impact people differently. For instance, a power outage may reflect an inconvenience for one person and a life threatening situation for another.
Wacthendorf says there are some of the things you should keep in mind if you want to help out.
"If you're looking for a way to help, it's really important to think about giving financial contributions - either to an organization that you trust that manages and responds to these kinds of events, or maybe looking at the local community groups that provide services on a routine basis," Wacthendorf said.