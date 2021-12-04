A federal judge on Friday rejected a request by the University of Delaware to allow the state Supreme Court to weigh in on a lawsuit over coronavirus restrictions imposed by school officials last year.
The judge ruled in August that current and former students could pursue claims that the university breached contractual obligations and unjustly enriched itself by halting in-person classes and shutting down the campus last spring. The plaintiffs are seeking partial refunds of their spring 2020 tuition and fees.
Judge Stephanos Bibas said in his August ruling that the students had plausibly alleged that the school promised them in-person classes, activities and services.
“True, the school never promised them expressly. But promises need not be express to be enforceable,” he wrote. “By its statements and history of offering classes in person, the school may have implied a promise to stay in person.”
Following that ruling, the university sought to petition the Delaware Supreme Court for a determination on whether state law permits an implied contract to be formed between a university and a student where an express written contract exists. The university also wanted the court to determine whether any implied terms sought by a student are limited to those involving “good faith and fair dealing.”
On Friday, Bibas refused to certify those questions to Delaware’s Supreme Court, noting that the university itself had transferred the case to federal court.
“Parties must live with the choices they make, even if they later regret them,” he wrote. “Here, the University of Delaware asked me to decide a novel issue of Delaware law. I did. Now, having lost that battle, the university asks me to let the Delaware Supreme Court take a second crack at it. Doing so would be unfair and wasteful.”
In his August ruling, Bibas noted that, under Delaware law, the relationship between a student and a university is a contractual one. He also said the terms of an education contract may not necessarily be limited to those found in a course catalog or student handbook.
“Although the Delaware Supreme Court has not yet weighed in, many other states recognize that education contracts may contain implied terms,” he wrote. “I predict that Delaware would agree.”
“Schools and students show their intent to contract mostly through their actions, not words: the school admits them, the students enroll and pay tuition, and the students go to class,” Bibas added. “The parties did that here, and their acts plausibly created an implied contract.”
Attorneys for the students have argued that, before the pandemic, the school treated in-person and online classes as separate offerings and charged more for some in-person programs than they did for similar online classes. They also argued that the university charged them fees for the gym, student centers, and the health center, sometimes at higher rates than those paid by online students, and that the school kept those fees while denying them the services.
Bibas noted in his ruling Friday that the university chose to litigate the case in federal court, but now claims “in an about-face,” that he should have never answered the legal question with which he was presented because the case is one of “first impression” involving issues not previously considered by Delaware’s state courts.
Bibas refused to grant the university a “do-over.”
“It lost. It cannot erase the score because it did not like the stadium it chose,” he wrote.
Bibas also noted that the university knew the case involved “novel and important issues” and could have filed its certification motion before his August ruling, but instead chose to let him resolve those issues.
