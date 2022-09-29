The expected remnants of Hurricane Ian have led the University of Delaware to cancel Sunday's annual Coast Day at its Lewes campus.
The event is billed as rain-or-shine, but in a statement, the school said they were concerned about "strong, sustained winds (that would) hinder the ability to safely use outdoor spaces."
There are limited buildings on the Lewes campus, so moving the event indoors was not an option.
The National Weather Service is currently predicting over two inches of rain over the weekend in Lewes, with sustained winds of 20-40 mph and gusts exceeding that point to tropical storm strength.