University of Delaware employees will soon begin seeing less in their paychecks.
Non-union employees will see an across-the-board 5 percent pay cut that will come through nine furloughed days.
The unpaid days will include three days before Thanksgiving, three days before Christmas, and three days to be taken at the employee's discretion before the end of the fiscal year on June 30, 2021.
"This will result in most employees having a full week off for the Thanksgiving holiday, [and]... two full weeks off at the end of the calendar year," President Dr. Dennis Assanis said in a campus communication.
The 5 percent pay cuts will be additional will come on top of 10 percent pay cuts already experienced by senior executive-level staff. In May, the university froze hiring and salaries. Assanis also took a 10% pay cut, at that time, resulting in an $87,000 reduction to his $878,000 salary.
Employees will retain all of their usual health benefits during furloughed time; however, in a prior communication Assanis said employees will see temporary reductions to retirement contributions. Those reductions have not yet been finalized, according to a university spokeswoman.
Assanis warned cuts could be deeper in some departments.
"Unfortunately, the reduction in time and salary may need to be greater than 5% in some units, depending on unit-specific cost-reduction goals, activity levels and strategic planning. If this applies to your unit, you will be receiving specific information from your administrative leader within the next week. In those instances, the University-wide 5% reduction will be a part of any further reductions in time and salary and not be added to them," he said.
Additionally, 138 employees with more than 20 years of service to the university have opted for early retirement.
Union employees are not affected by the salary cuts and furloughs.
"We will continue to engage in conversations with the [American Association of University Professors] and other unions as we address the budget challenges that affect us all. In the meantime, the urgency of UD's COVID-19 financial challenge requires us to now take the actions that we can," he said.
No further details were given on potential layoffs. On September 24, Assanis announced the university was left with no other option but to initiate workforce reductions.
The cuts come as the university stares down a $268 million deficit tied to COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to a decrease in students on-campus, projected enrollment declines, a tuition freeze, an increase in financial aid to families, and no parking revenue.
The university has also dipped into its $1.46 billion endowment, pulling out $100 million to combat the deficit.
He called this a "trying time" for the university community.
"We want to thank each of you for your resilience and sacrifice during this trying time. As a community, we are fortunate to share our pride for the University; this includes the difficult times as well, when we must come together, support one another, and persevere to inspire the progress that will define our future," said Assanis.
The current deficit is based on students returning to campus full-time in the spring; if that doesn't happen the picture could get bleaker. The university has yet to announce plans for the spring semester.