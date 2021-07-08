Emergency workers gave up Wednesday on any hope of finding survivors in the collapsed Florida condo building, telling sobbing families that there was “no chance of life” in the rubble as crews shifted their efforts to recovering more remains.
The announcement followed increasingly somber reports from emergency officials, who said they sought to prepare families for the worst.
“At this point, we have truly exhausted every option available to us in the search-and-rescue mission,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a news conference.
No one has been pulled out alive since the first hours after the 12-story Champlain Towers South building fell on June 24.
Allyn Kilsheimer of KCE Engineering, a structural engineering firm, is leading the investigation into what caused the collapse.
"From a structural engineering standpoint, it is extremely shocking. Buildings just don't in the middle of the night fall down. It's just not something that should happen or has happened historically," said University of Delaware civil and environmental engineering professor Michael Chajes.
Investigators will be specifically looking for what was different at that moment that triggered the collapse, but they'll also examine the days and weeks leading up to the collapse. While a final determination could still be months away, Chajes believes a definitive cause of the collapse will be identified.
The professor projected that the environment could have played a role in the collapse.
"This is a structure that's right on the coastline, which means it's a very aggressive environment with a lot of salts pray which tends to lead to corrosion, and when reinforced concrete gets chlorides in it and moisture, the rebar will corrode and spall," he explained.
He also pointed to a 2018 report by an engineer that called out some damage occurring in the concrete slab by the pool, but those repairs weren't made.
"It turns out that that slab is the roof to the underground parking garage--which is continuous under the entire building--so I think a lot of investigation is going to go into that, especially, I would suggest the connections between the columns and the slab because if that portion comes down, even though the building doesn't rest on the pool-deck, it's a slab that's connected through to the rest of the bottom of the building."
Failures like the collapse in Surfside were likely the result of multiple issues coming together, Chajes said.
"There was talk about a lot of vibrations due to construction; we know there's been subsidence under the building for many years, so was it settling, causing stressing in areas that you wouldn't normally expect?" he asked. "There had been work that was started on the roof, so what was going on there? Residents had talked about water pooling up in the parking garage which is an indication of the failed waterproofing of that deck."
"There was a penthouse that was added to the construction at the early stages of the design--was that properly accounted for?" he asked.
What's puzzling, though, is a lack of a "triggering event," he said.
"There wasn't a big storm; there wasn't a big explosion; there wasn't something that we had found that would trigger it from the day before to that day that caused it to be up for 40 years," said Chajes.
Even a video offers only some explanation of what may have happened when the south tower came down.
"It looks very much like when you implode the building, which would suggest that it started below. But there's a tree-line in that video so we don't see what's happening below. I've asked the question and not gotten answer: I live in a condominium--we have surveillance cameras in our garages. I wonder if there were any surveillance cameras that were sending the video off-site that would indicate because really to get to the bottom of this you want to get to the first thing."
Since the building fell, at least two eyewitnesses have come forward to say the first thing they saw was the pool deck collapse.
"Did a sinkhole open up? Did something cause it? Clearly, there was deterioration in the structure, but if the deterioration was really, really bad, someone using the parking garage would have said something, they would have seen big cracks. We design structures to be fairly redundant so that you don't just have one little crack and a whole structure comes down."
The condo was built upon sand with underlying limestone, a foundation Chajes called "not perfect."
"You need to have piles driven down to the ground; currently, we probably drive piles further than they drove piles 40 years ago to make sure that you're supporting it," he said. "Whenever you shake soil, especially sandy, saturated soil, you get what's called liquefaction, and I'm not suggesting liquefaction happened, but there was reports from residents over the past weeks that construction nearby was causing a lot of vibration, so did that disturb even further underlying soil and cause things to happen?"
But still, millions of buildings are built along coastline, and they're not collapsing. Chajes suggested this collapse will lead to changes in building codes and inspections.
"I wouldn't want the public to think that there's a rash of these that are going to happen, but yet, I think it also calls into question how we inspect our buildings. Our bridges are inspected every two years. In this area they did have requirements, but the inspection interval was 40 years, so do we want to look into that, and say, maybe older buildings need to have more frequent inspections?"
"As we now have buildings that are 40, 50, 60 years old existing on coastlines, we need to be figuring out how to do we monitor them to make sure that there isn't hidden damage...normally you would see large cracks. If there was differential settlement of your building, you would see big diagonal cracks in your units, in walls in places, and that's what's a little puzzling that certainly....if an engineer went into that structure and thought there was any chance--any remote chance--of any imminent collapse, they would make sure that structure was closed down. That's the oath of the engineer is to protect the public so I do not believe it had gotten to that point. It was certainly deteriorated and needed work, and for the past three years since the report, no work had been done, so that was problematic."
--
The Associated Press contributed to this report.