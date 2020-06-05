The Joint Finance Committee (JFC) has approved $125 million in funding for the University of Delaware, but not without some fiery debate over the university's public vs. private status, a lack of diversity, and low in-state enrollment.
The approved funding request was decreased by $2 million from the governor's originally proposed budget, due to revenue impacts created by the coronavirus pandemic.
University of Delaware executive vice president and chief operating officer John Long appeared before the JFC along with state auditor Kathy McGuiness, as they discussed questions about university audits. Acting on a hotline tip, McGuiness sought to audit all three state universities.
"The long story short is Del Tech allowed us in; we did our engagement; Del State did, and they had some findings, but I'm proud to say they've immediately already implemented some of the controls and are seeing a positive difference...originally University of Delaware would not let us do the P-Card last year...because it was only 10% of state monies went towards the [procurement] card...I believe we're getting close to being able to do the joint audit, which we have never been a part of," said McGuiness.
She said the university does its own audit, but that's not independent.
Long refuted her claims.
"We've never refuted the fact to come audit the state dollars--ever," said Long. "I've got copies of letters back in February to correct the record when it was stated we refused to comply with the audit; we never refused, we just said state dollars are auditable, and we're certainly willing to have that audited."
He also said the university does not have a state-issued procurement card; it only has a private credit card. State Sen. Bruce Ennis asked whether state funding paid for credit card purchases.
"The credit card is non-state-funds...I've heard Del Tech and Del State's names thrown out as state agencies or partial stage agencies...I do believe they have a state credit card. We do not have a state credit card and state funds are dispersed on that credit card," said Long.
But long-standing complaints about a lack of diversity and a lack of in-state enrollment also came up along complaints about a public university that lawmakers said acts in secret.
State Senator Trey Paradee was among the staunchest critics on JFC.
"This idea that the University of Delaware is a public institution and should be treated as much. It is a state agency, that was settled law in 1950, and yet we have letters that have been sent from university signed by the college president, by the president of the Board of Trustees, by their attorney, making this case that they are essentially a private corporation--and that's wrong."
Paradee called debates over what can and can't be audited is ridiculous. He wants to see a plan to increase undergraduate in-state enrollment to 50-percent of the Newark campus student body by 2025, increasing to at least 60 percent by 2030. He said that plan shouldn't require an increase in state funding or unreasonable tuition increases for in-state students.
"The taxpayers of this state deserve more," he said. "We have two other fine higher education institutions in Del Tech and Delaware State University that could certainly use more funding, and in my mind, are a much better value to the Delaware taxpayer. I would just like to see the University of Delaware start acting like the University of DELAWARE."
He also wants the university to submit to routine auditing by the state auditor.
"I just can't believe that we're having this kind of discussion," he said. "...Here we are debating whether the taxpayers of Delaware have a right to know how the state university is spending its money--it's just crazy. To me, really the only tool that we have at our disposal to correct this is by withholding money from the University of Delaware."
Long university told lawmakers he wasn't prepared to answer Paradee's questions, but refuted some claims.
"I came prepared to answer the four questions that at 5 o'clock last night I received. We do have a plan, and we do do quite a bit of recruiting in-state and out-of-state," he said. "I'm not going to get into a debate whether the information stated today is accurate or inaccurate. What I can tell you is the state provided $11.5 million for scholarships to Delawareans. University of Delaware spent $17 million to support those 6,649 Delawareans. That money did not come from the station; that came from the tuition--matter of fact that money probably came from the out-of-state residents, who because we have out-of-state students can provide a reasonably priced education for Delawareans."
Long noted that state funding makes up just 10% of the university's overall budget with the other 90% coming from tuition and earnings from the endowment, which are marked for scholarships.
"The state provided $11.5 million for scholarships, although we funded $17.8 million, that's where those dollars get made up, primarily from the endowment and as well as some tuition from out-of-state students."
State Senator Harris McDowell, who chairs the JFC, had to twice remind lawmakers to stay on-task and on the scope of the audit. He added he wants to see the university's future enrollment plans, however.
"You have stated you do have a plan for the first two issues that were brought up by Senator Paradee, so I would suggest that you submit that to us...but that's not why we've asked you to come here.
"Quite frankly, I am not an expert on enrollment management," said Long.
But that didn't stop Representative Stephanie Bolden from taking the university to task for its lack of diversity. She read an email she said she received from concerned students at the University of Delaware.
"It says students have asked and expressed the university to implement a plan of action to address the lack of representation among professors, lack of transparency concerning situations between black students and the university's police department as well as addressing the need for additional resources to ensure the success of black students. Many students feel that university operates on a 'say something do nothing' philosophy. The black students at UD have been subjected to discrimination as well as being disregarded by the empty promises of the current president. Black students are fearful as there are no repercussions for those who participate in true, hateful language and racist rhetoric. Moreover, black students don't share the same pride as being a Blue Hen compared to our white counterparts due to the lack of support, emotionally and academically."
She said evidence of students' harassment and racist rhetoric will be investigated further by the Legislative Black Caucus, which she founded.
"I think it was...appropriate you read that in, but we're here to deal with the issue of financial audit," reminded McDowell.
Rep. Earl Jacques had scathing words for President Dennis Assanis, whose name he mispronounced.
"I asked [Assanis] the standard question I ask every president of every university--what percentage of Delaware residents attend their university? He said 39%. When questioned why that was so low, he kind of indicated that maybe our students didn't measure up. He has since walked that back. So I hope, Mr. Long, when you go back you tell Mr Assan [sic], president Assan that I will be asking that same question next year, and I hope he has a better answer."
Funding for the university passed in a vote 8-4. Those who voted no included Reps. Bolden and Briggs King, as well as state Sens. Ennis and Paradee.