The University of Delaware received a major federal grant that encourages innovation to fuel economic growth.
Delaware U.S. Senator Tom Carper and Assistant Secretary of Commerce Alejandra Castillo toured an incubator space under construction at the University of Delaware's STAR Newark Friday. The space will allow businesses to develop and grow and tap into the university’s talent and resources.
The University of Delaware's grant, which resulted from a win in the Economic Development Administration's (EDA) 2021 University Center Economic Development Program competition, amounts to $509,615 over five years.
“EDA’s investment in Delaware – from right here at the STAR Campus, to the Innovation Space in Wilmington, to the Automotive Center for Excellence at Delaware Technical Community College in Georgetown— is paying dividends to Delaware’s economy," said Carper, who's Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, which has jurisdiction over the EDA.
University of Delaware President Dennis Assanis touted the grant, saying it recognizes the scope of the university's work and its "limitless potential."
“EDA’s 2021 University Center Economic Development Program aligns perfectly with our vision to make UD’s STAR Campus a growing hub of innovation and entrepreneurship,” said Assanis. “The success of these efforts will benefit our entire region by leveraging the partnerships we continue to build with the public, private and nonprofit sectors."
Secretary Castillo said the this grant encourages big-thinking that pushes the economy forward.
"It's everything from workforce development, the future of work; it's everything from entrepreneurship, technology, innovation, tech transfer, commercialization," she said. “Colleges and universities have many resources and talent that are often unique to their region. Our 2021 EDA University Center grantees will play a key part in developing and executing on regional economic development visions."
President Joe Biden’s alma mater isn’t the only university receiving this type of development grant. Colleges in 17 other states and Puerto Rico are receiving grants as part of the administration’s Build Back Better plan that pushes innovation.
"These grants could not come at a more important time, as we have an historic opportunity to invest in economic development and build back better in communities all across the country," said Castillo.