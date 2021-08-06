The University of Delaware will require masks indoors on-campus, regardless of a person's vaccination status, effective immediately.
The universal mask mandate, comes in response to Centers for Disease Control recommendations that everyone mask up indoors in counties where virus spread is either substantial or high.
"Over the last several weeks, the nation has seen a steady rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, with hospitalizations and deaths increasing once more, primarily among those who are not vaccinated," the university said in a written communication.
In Delaware, New Castle and Sussex counties are seeing "substantial" virus spread while Kent County is seeing "high" virus spread, according to CDC data.
Exceptions to UD's masking requirements include when a student is present in his or her own dormitory or floor community and when eating or drinking in a dining hall. Additional guidelines for masking are available here.
Outdoors, a mask requirement will be in effect only when three feet of social distancing cannot be maintained.
Visitors to campus must also abide by the indoor mask mandate.
Separate guidelines for athletics will be issued soon, the university said.
UD announced in May that the COVID-19 vaccine was required for all students.
"The best way to help end the pandemic is to ensure all faculty, staff and students are fully vaccinated; those who have not yet gotten vaccinated are strongly encouraged to do so as soon as possible," the university said.
To find a vaccination site near you, click here.
All UD employees who are not vaccinated by August 15 will be required to get COVID tested weekly.
Governor John Carney is also examining his emergency powers to issue a universal mask mandate in K-12 schools. Currently, only the Christina School District has announced a masking requirement to start the school year.