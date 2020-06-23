University of Delaware students will be welcomed back to campus for fall semester as originally scheduled on September 1, although the end of the semester will look different.
Under a plan announced by the school on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, Delaware will offer its classes in both online and in-person formats, with courses being designed to minimize class sizes. All classes with 50-or-more students will be virtual-only.
Their plan is to lock in more of those details ahead of the open enrollment for fall classes which is expected in early August.
The in-person portion of the semester will end at the Thanksgiving break, with all classes being virtual for the rest of the fall term.
Students who leave campus for a weekend, domestically, will only be required to self-quarantine if they've been around someone with COVID-19; however international travelers will be required to quarantine for 14 days.
UD did invite back athletes who live close to campus for voluntary training sessions earlier this month; they are being monitored by the school, and with success, a second wave of athletes could be invited in the next few weeks, according to the university.
The school did say they are planning to travel to James Madison for the season opening football game on September 5. The Colonial Athletic Association announced an Extreme Flexibility Model to allow its member schools, including Delaware, to play games closer to campus, including playing other schools multiple times.
Residence halls are expected to be open in the fall, although the Morris Library remains virtual-only for the time being. A block of dorms are being saved in case they're needed for quarantines.
Mask use will be required in all laboratories, classrooms, and common areas, and any other public space where six-foot social distancing cannot be maintained.
University of Delaware's policies resemble those implemented at universities across the country, including West Virginia University and the University of Wisconsin.