University of Delaware Police are taking steps to make campus safer in the wake of student protests following the university's silence in the days after a violent domestic assault off-campus.
"We want them to feel safe. We want our whole community--not just students--we want students, faculty, and staff to feel safe on campus," said Captain Jason Pires, operations commander for UD Police.
Pires told WDEL they've expanded the safety escort program, starting Wednesday, Oct. 27.
"We've added vehicles to this initiative to be able to get to them faster and also to get 'em from A to B much quicker," said Pires.
The golf-cart-like vehicles called Gators will be available to give students or staff a ride seven days a week from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Students who need a ride can call 302.831.733 (RIDE) or use the new service option on the LiveSafe app. Police are aiming to be able to provide response times within two or three minutes.
UD Police already offer a 24/7 walking escort service.
The university has also launched a new shuttle service for off-campus transports that starts Oct. 27, as well.
"We've partnered up with our transportation services here on-campus, which is separate from the police department," said Pires. "Students can call us, if they're on-campus, we'll send a safety escort through our cadets or a police officer...and then for off-campus, transportation services will come pick them up and drive them to their off-campus location. That's where the majority of our student population is."
The four on-campus pick-up points for off-campus service will be the Morris Library, Perkins Student Center, Townsend Hall, and the north end of the STAR Health Sciences Building on the STAR Campus.
"We want our students to come here and enjoy that college experience, and we want them to be able to focus on their academics and embracing the college lifestyle and not really have to focus too much on the safety aspect of things," said Pires.
During protests students issued a list of demands. They claimed blue light emergency phones on-campus often aren't working and asked that they fix. Blue light phones ring right into dispatch centers as if it was a 911 call and provide a location on where the call is coming from as well.
Pires said they'll be conducting checks on the phones weekly instead of monthly.
"We're not going to be able to realistically check all of our phones weekly, but what we're going to do is start the process of checking them on a weekly basis, so out of the 200-something phones we have on main campus, we'll start checking those as the week goes, so it may be where we start checking 50 a week and then we rotate it around," said Pires.
Students are also seeking more phones off-campus. Lt. Andrew Rubin with Newark Police said the city has installed a number of its own phones around campus, including the James Hall trail and the Pomeroy trail.
"In addition, as developers redevelop properties and build apartments targeted for students, they have added additional safety measures including lighting, cameras and emergency phones," said Rubin. "Most importantly, the city has installed a large network of its own cameras, which are monitored by our police communications center."
Pires said they'll be conducting lighting evaluations on-campus too.
"We've walked around with members of our student government in the evening hours, and we walk the whole campus, and get feedback directly from the students on where they feel more lighting is necessary or we tell them we feel more lighting is necessary in certain areas," he said.
Pires said there's some one-time initial start-up costs associated with the vehicles for the safety escort program, but lighting and phone repair is already built into their budget.
He added they haven't heard any feedback from students on these changes yet.
"Once we get the program up and running, we'll definitely reconnect with them and try to solicit more feedback," said Pires. "The safety of our students, faculty and staff is paramount with us here at the university. We're always looking to evolve and improve, and this is just one way that we found that we can enhance our safety efforts on-campus to help our students feel better about what's going in and to feel a little bit better about the safety that is in place on-campus."