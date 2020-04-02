The University of Delaware has postponed its May commencement at Delaware Stadium.
In an email to graduating students, UD president Dennis Assanis cited the continuously evolving coronavirus pandemic as the reason for the postponement of the ceremony, scheduled for May 30, 2020. In an email to students, he stressed this is not a cancellation--it's just a postponement.
“We’ve had to take a series of responsible, yet drastic measures to keep our community safe and healthy. Unfortunately, this now means that we must postpone our plans for the traditional Commencement ceremony scheduled for May," he said. “We are committed to giving the amazing Class of 2020 a wonderful send-off in true Blue Hen style.”
UD officials are weighing the multiple factors in staging an event as complex as commencement to determine the best course ahead, the university said in a statement.
Additionally, Assanis is seeking input from all graduating students and asking them to share their thoughts in a special online survey that must be completed by Thursday, April 9, 2020.
“This is your celebratory moment, and only with your input can we make it meaningful for you,” Assanis said in the email. “We will navigate the way forward as a Blue Hen community to celebrate you, our newest group of world changers: the proud graduates of the University of Delaware.”
Earlier this week, Wilmington University also announced it too was postponing commencement until October.