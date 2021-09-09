As cases of COVID-19 rise at the University of Delaware just two weeks after students returned to campus, faculty have been told not to tell students if a fellow classmate tests positive and students have been warned that quarantine space is approaching capacity, according to emails obtained by WDEL.
On Thursday, September 9, UD announced 136 students tested positive for COVID-19, on its University of Delaware's COVID-19 Dashboard. On Wednesday, the tracker showed 105 new positive cases, bringing the two-day total to 241 cases. That's compared to 77 total cases the week prior.
That same dashboard shows 91% of students are fully vaccinated -- a requirement to return to campus this fall, with exceptions only granted for legitimate documented medical or religious reasons.
In an email, obtained by WDEL, Provost Robin Morgan announced new protocols Wednesday. She instructed faculty members that they should not tell students if a fellow classmate is COVID-positive. Instead, she said, close contacts will be notified by Student Health Services per the CDC and the Division of Public Health regulations. The communication urges instructors to speak generally to students in an announcement like this:
"Given the current incidence of COVID-19 on campus, we should assume that we may have contact with individuals who are shedding COVID-19, perhaps unknowingly," Morgan wrote.
In large lectures, it may be difficult to tell who's absent, but in smaller classes, announcements could indirectly publicize a student's personal health information.
A faculty member, who requested anonymity, told WDEL while they'd always been told that health information should remain private, this was the first time they recalled being explicitly told not to share the information.
Morgan added the university has taken steps to ensure risk of contracting the virus on-campus is low.
"Because we are masked while in class and a very high percentage of students and faculty are vaccinated, there is low risk of catching COVID-19 while in class," she wrote.
A spokeswoman for the university told WDEL she'd have a comment on the changing protocols forthcoming.
A separate communication, this one to students, also obtained by WDEL, blames off-campus gatherings for fueling the rise of COVID-19 cases. In an email to students Wednesday, José-Luis Riera, Vice President for Student Life, warned the university is running out of quarantine space for students.
"On-campus isolation space is near capacity. Most UD students living on-campus who test positive should expect to isolate at their permanent home residence. Our limited on-campus isolation spaces will be reserved for those students who do not have the option to return to their permanent home residences," Riera wrote.
While he said the rise in cases at UD mirrors the situation in Delaware and around the nation due to the more contagious Delta variant, he warned that if cases continue to grow restrictions will return.
"If COVID cases continue to rise, the City of Newark will again restrict the size of gatherings, as it did last year," he said.
Newark Mayor Jerry Clifton said he wants to keep an eye on the numbers for the next few days.
"We had move-in weekend; we had people here from many of the neighboring states...and I also understand, of course, the university is requiring testing of unvaccinated people. You've got to wonder if this isn't more of a bump going forward than it is what we are going to continue to see....is this just a spike that's going to come down before we move forward with restrictions," he said. "I think it's quite possible that off-campus parties are what's fueling this bump in the road quite frankly."
Clifton described next steps as a "difficult call" to make, but one council will likely be tasked with at their Monday night meeting.
"All of us in city government want to make the right call, which interprets to protecting people, but on the other side of the coin, at what point do you say that no this is getting to be the new norm, it's not just a bump in the road."
Clifton said he'd be more likely to support restrictions on gatherings and/or a mask mandate, noting another shutdown would be a "devastating blow" to restaurants and businesses.
"It scares me...I think there's a lot of concern about Newark shutting down again, in particular, the university shutting down, but I know, ultimately, that we have to do the right thing, and the university will do the right thing as well as they have already by requiring vaccinations. It's going to be a real tedious four or five days," he said.
The University of Delaware also recently announced it would require proof of vaccination or the results of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours for attendees of any on-campus events, including football games. Delaware's home opener against St. Francis University is Saturday night at Delaware Stadium. Children under the age of 12, who aren't yet eligible for vaccination, must wear a mask on-campus even when outdoors.