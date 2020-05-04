Top officials at the University of Delaware will have their salaries slashed by 10 percent for Fiscal Year 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter to the university community, dated May 4, 2020, President Dennis Assanis said he, the provost, and executive vice president will see 10 percent cuts. Assanis, according to a university spokesman makes $965,165. His pay cut will amount to $96,500.
Additionally, all senior leadership, including all vice presidents, deputy and vice provosts, deans, chief investment officer, executive director of campus and public safety, chief of police, athletic director, football coach and men's and women's basketball coaches, have all agreed voluntarily to a 5 percent salary cut.
Assanis called these cost containment steps "necessary" for the ultimate, long-tern benefit of the communiyu.
"We are grateful to the members of the senior leadership team for their personal sacrifice and display of commitment to our university," said Assanis.
All current employees will also not receive annual merit increases, meaning their salaries are frozen for the next fiscal year.
"Exceptions will be made for faculty and staff promotions that have already been approved. We are also in the process of discussing with respective unions how to deal with contractually mandated raises covered under collective bargaining agreements," Assanis said.
These steps are on top of a hiring freeze, the suspension of all discretionary funding, and deferred projects, announced last week to contain costs and combat a $65 million budget deficit.
The university has also established a COVID-19 employee emergency relief fund to assist students and employees in need as well as a Blue Hen Strong Fund.
"The strength of our community continues to impress all of us every day as we work to overcome the challenges that we are all facing together," he wrote. "We are committed to a brighter future, and we are grateful for your understanding, your loyalty, and all that you do to keep the University of Delaware moving forward."