A candlelight vigil is being held on the University of Delaware's campus Thursday night to honor victims and survivors of sexual abuse and domestic and gender-based violence.
The vigil comes a week after back-to-back protests that were spawned by the university's silence in the days that followed a domestic violence incident between students off-campus. Brandon Freyre was charged with kidnapping, assault, strangulation, and terroristic threatening in connection with a violent assault inside a Newark apartment Friday, Oct. 8. Court records, obtained by WDEL, allege he beat the victim, spray-painted her eyes, threw a fan at her, choked her until she passed out, and then threw her down the stairs.
UD sophomore and student advocate Kiera Spann, who organized last week's protests, also led efforts to form the vigil.
"One of the things that we wanted to do is really with the protests last week, get the university to be paying attention. And we accomplished that--they're listening now. And I think this is going to be a really peaceful moment to kind of honor what everyone's been through--not just in these past two weeks--but in general, and kind of just have it be a turning point in moving forward and making actual change."
Spann is expecting more than 1,000 people to attend the candlelight vigil. She hopes the the vigil will be an "accepting place," where survivors can share their stories if they so choose. Survivors also shared their stories at last Wednesday's protest, marking an emotional, raw moment.
"We're going to have student speakers as well as speakers that are legislators, and I know we're having an SOS advocate come, which is our survivor hotline here at Delaware. But we're also having students who are speaking that are sharing their own personal stories...we're going to also have a lot of organizations that are there with resources on the side that if anybody needs to talk to anybody--that's available," she said.
After not speaking out for four days after the violent off-campus attack, University of Delaware President Dr. Dennis Assanis apologized to students in an email and vowed to do better and strengthen communication. Assanis also met with students.
In the past week, students, led by Spann, have issued a list of demands pushing for change on-campus. Spann has met with university officials and also state legislators.
She said the university also played an active role in helping her set up the vigil, including taking care of logistics and permits.
"They've been very instrumental in this. I actually really appreciated their help. I'm happily surprised with what they've been doing. I'm hoping this is not just for show, and they continue to be this helpful. But regardless of if they decide to do that or not, we're not going to stop pushing, so I think we're going to start seeing some very important and major changes," she said.
In addition to acceptance, Spann wants survivors and victims to know that they're not alone.
"For people that are survivors or victims, or know people...we are actively fighting for them. And for people that may not have ever experienced this before to kind of get a glimpse of what it's like--especially for men on this campus--to see what it is and the fear that women go through daily here on-campus and around the country, just in our day-to-day lives. So I hope that people want to get a really good picture of what is happening and why there needs to be change."
The vigil is happening from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the North Green that faces Main Street, directly in front of Memorial Hall. Attendees are asked to wear black and purple to show solidarity.