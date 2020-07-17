The University of Delaware has suspended all fall sports competitions amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The university's decision comes in conjunction with the Colonial Athletic Association's (CAA) Football Conference Board of Directors' decision to suspend conference competition for the upcoming 2020 football season.

UD's decision also affects cross country, field hockey, soccer, volleyball, rowing, golf and tennis.

"While the entire CAA conference did not make a collective decision on sports outside of football, we felt it was necessary for us to align our decision for all of our fall sports. We recognize and respect that each full member conference school is in a different part of the country with different campus circumstances, however we believe that this is the right decision for us," said Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation Chrissi Rawak.

Several peer institutions competing in the CAA Conference that have made the same decision to suspend fall sports competition. Thursday, Delaware State University's conference, the All Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, canceled its fall sports season.

Article continues below advertisement

Rawak said the decision was made in keeping health and safety as top priorities for the university.

"These are certainly unprecedented and challenging times and this decision was an incredibly difficult one to make. The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and entire community has always been, and will continue to be our top priority. We know how hard our student-athletes, coaches and staff work to compete for this great University," Rawak said. "We also know that we have so many loyal supporters that bleed Blue and Gold, however, to mitigate risk and compete in a safe and healthy environment, ultimately this was a decision that needed to be made. We will do everything we can to give our student-athletes and coaches an opportunity to compete for the University of Delaware as soon as it's safe to do so."

Voluntary workouts can continue.

Meantime, UD said it will explore opportunities to create a competitive season for the fall sports programs during the spring of 2021.

If student-athletes choose not to participate in intercollegiate athletics at any time during the summer and/or the 2020-21 academic year due to concerns about COVID-19, their scholarship will still be honored and they will remain in good standing with their team for this academic year, the university said.

Decisions on winter sports and their competitive season will be made at a later date.