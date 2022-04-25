While the University of Delaware's UDance marathon never stopped raising money to help combat childhood cancer throughout the pandemic, organizers did have to modify how they achieved their goals during that time. But on Sunday, April 24, 2022, the event made its triumphant return to form.
"We had our 12-hour dance marathon back at the Bob Carpenter Center for the first time since 2019," said UDance Executive Director Carlie Gallagher. "We're really excited to be able to just give our community, the students, the B+ heroes and their families a chance to come back to UDance. It's definitely been a challenging few years; probably 75% of the people in that building [Sunday] had never been there before, and had worked hard all year to raise money for the fight against childhood cancer with just an image of what UDance was in their head, but they had no idea what it actually was. So we're really excited to be back, and I think that it'll make things easier moving forward, because everybody really had such an amazing time."'
Gallagher estimated more than 3,000 people attended UDance in-person, from students to B+ heroes and their parents, and even other schools which host their own dance marathons and came to learn how the University of Delaware conducted its event.
Benefitting The Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation, UDance this year managed to raise $1,814,429.68, which was an increase over the two pandemic-impacted years--$1,700,117.32 in 2020 and $1,563,035.96 in 2021--but a bit shy of 2019's total of $2,225,081.70. Gallagher said they were happy with that amount, an think it sets a good bar for heir efforts moving forward.
"We were really happy with this amount. It was higher than last year and the year before, which we're really excited about," she said. "It's still the pandemic. It was hard to get the students to fundraise and to be engaged because they really didn't know what UDance was, so I do feel that we're now going to be taking that upwards trend. I think this number really set us up for success for next year. And just having so many people come out to the event and seeing all those kids on stage and seeing the B+ heroes run around with smiles on their faces all day, I think there's going to be hundreds if not thousands of students on this campus inspired to do more next year."
Which is essential to their efforts, Gallagher said, because they need everyone working together to accomplish greatness, and continue building on the more than $16.5 million they've managed to raise since UDance's inception in 2007.
"This year, we all really had to work together. A lot of the events, not only on the day of UDance, but all the events we do throughout the year--we do a bunch of events, I would say probably two or three a semester on a smaller scale--they required more work than in past years just because nobody had really got to go to them in the past couple years," Gallagher said. "But I think something we tried to do this year was have a bunch of smaller-scale events. so it wasn't like everybody was just waiting to celebrate or be with their B+ heroes all the way in April. We added new events this year, which we feel will continue in the future as well."