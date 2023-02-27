University of Delaware is celebrating its study abroad program's 100th birthday this year.
Expanding their knowledge further than what was in their backyard, a University of Delaware professor and a group of his students sailed to France in 1923, creating the first study abroad program in the United States.
Last week, UD held a study abroad fair to show how far they've come.
They now have 100 programs available for their students in 40 different countries, which Alyssa Deonarine took advantage of when she studied in Thailand.
"You're experiencing different cultures and you're getting to try different kinds of foods and especially the language," Deonarine told WDEL affiliate, NBC. "If you're going somewhere where they don't speak English, it gives you a chance to challenge your brain a little bit."
Around 1 out of 3 UD students will study abroad at least one semester while they're enrolled there.