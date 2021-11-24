A new exhibit at The Mill in Wilmington takes you inside the Zoom Room and celebrates the past 20 months of virtual life during the COVID-19 pandemic--as we all searched for human connection.
It's a little bit voyeuristic, but Nanci Hersh's artwork captures a period of time that's been like no other in our lifetime.
"I really wanted to do these with compassion and love because we were all kind of in this weird space together, and you can see the whole range of human emotion--boredom, and humor, and vulnerability," said Hersh.
For months, she observed faces and spaces in Zoom rooms and snapped screen-shots unbeknownst to those on Zoom with her. Then, she went on to paint them.
Each painting tells its own story.
"Jack and Iris, Iris comes in and sets Jack up, and then he sits down, and you can tell he's got this joyful, almost child-like watching it all, but as I was painting it...when I took the screenshots, I wasn't focusing on what as happening behind him. I was looking at Jack, and I was painting him, I realized there's Iris coming into focus, which is so perfect because at some point when I was talking to Jack he said: "Iris my secret weapon.' He said, "I do all this and this, but she's my secret weapon.'"
Secret Weapon is one of 26 acrylic paintings on synthetic non-woven paper, all of them the average size of Zoom screens, featured in the exhibit, Unmasked: Portraits from the Zoom Room. Others feature state Senator Sarah McBride, a Zoom baby shower, a yoga class with a dog, and twin poets state Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha and Albert Mills, who are scrunched close enough to ensure they both fit on the Zoom screen.
Hersh, who's the Executive Director of the Delaware Arts in Education program, hopes attendees of the exhibit feel a sense of connection--the kind we tried to find during the isolating pandemic.
"I want them to feel...like 'oh my gosh I may not know that person, but I know the way they're feeling, or I remember this experience,'" she said. "This really is about our shared humanity, during a time when there was so much strife going on and we felt so disconnected from each other and when you did turn on the news it was pretty disturbing. This was a way for us to feel very connected because we were all very vulnerable, just showing who we are--rolling out of bed, or just popping on the screen, or forgetting to turn off the mic," she said.
The individual portraits are grouped together in some instances as if the people were Zooming together.
Greg Shelnutt, professor and Chair of the Department of Art & Design at the University of Delaware, was featured in one of Zoom Room paintings, aptly named Pandemic Blues.
"It was totally unexpected...Nancy was great about snapping our photos, and then saying 'by the way...' he said. "Nanci has a very empathetic and sympathetic eye, and I looked at it and go 'oh that is what I do.' I do rest like that, and I was in this moment of dreamy contemplation, and it couldn't have been a better portrait on many levels--it was both simultaneously embracing Zoom and escaping Zoom is what we all want to do, I think."
Shelnutt said these depictions of a moment in time allow people to see themselves in others.
"I think her capacity to capture elements about us very accurately is really quite astounding, they're wonderfully expressionistic images, the mark-making is brilliant, the color palette's great, and just the genuine sheer fun, and I think appreciation for who she's with--the celebration that happens--even though were apart, she's now bringing us together...I think it's also just transcends...even if you don't know the people, you recognize the gestures you might have made or you've seen and the things that are fleeting are now frozen in this moment," he said.
Hersh said she's well-aware of the aspect of voyeurism in this work.
"There is an element if trust because there was a part of me saying, thinking, 'is this kind of creepy that I'm doing this'...oh Nanci you're not asking permission. I've very aware of that. You're taking shots of people they don't know, and yet I still did it. But because of that I wanted it to come from a place of love, and compassion, and empathy."
But as Shelnutt points out, without the voyeuristic approach, the exhibit would have never worked.
"Had you been upfront, we'd have been too self-conscious. I would have never have done that pose had I known I was being photographed--no way," said Shelnutt.
The work is different than the usual abstract art Hersh creates. She called it worthwhile challenge.
"You see the human emotion or lack thereof, or our vulnerability, and that's really our shared humanity. It's not how you voted...that's all rhetoric. This is kind of people to people," she said.
The exhibit runs through January 14, 2022, and from there, Hersh hopes to take it on the road.
For now, you can check it out at The Mill, on the 4th floor of the Nemours building, located at 1007 North Orange Street in downtown Wilmington. Exhibit hours are from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.