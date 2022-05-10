Voting Generic
Delawareans decided the makeup of school boards across the state Tuesday. 

Below, you can find the unofficial election results of those races as reported by the Delaware Department of Elections the evening of May 10, 2022. A bolded name denotes the unconfirmed winner.

New Castle County
 AppoquiniminkAt-LargeNICHELLE DEWITT673 | 55.12% 
  SHAWN ROHE548 | 44.88%
 ColonialDistrict BCHRISTINE SMITH355 | 51.9%
  GAIL H. WADE329 | 48.1%
 

District E

KEENAN D. DORSEY, SR.484 | 71.81% 
  LEO B. MAGEE, SR.190 | 28.19% 
Red Clay Consolidated

District C

JIM CASPER1,075 | 34.16%
  JORDAN C. EDGERTON0 | 0% 
  VIC LEONARD, SR.1,173 | 37.27%
  ASHLEY SABO899 | 28.57%

 --- 

Kent County
Caesar RodneyAt-LargeDAVID FAILING817 | 71.98% 
  LORENZO G. HOPKINS318 | 28.02% 
CapitalAt-LargeFELECIA R. DUGGINS530 | 55.15%
  JOAN L. ENGEL431 | 44.85% 
Lake ForestAt-LargeJAKE MARTINEZ0 | 0%
  DJ W. SILICATO376 | 41.64% 
  BETTY A. WYATT527 | 58.36%
MilfordAt-LargeMATT BUCHER1,217 | 66.83% 
  JALYN POWELL604 | 33.17% 
SmyrnaAt-Large (2024)DONNA AUSTIN201 | 12.39%
  JEFFREY BATTAGLIA105 | 6.47% 
  CHRIS SCUSE1,118 | 68.93%  
  JOSHUA SEENEY198 | 12.21%  
 At-Large (2026) BRIAN CLEMENTS247 | 15.06%
  VETRA EVANS-GUNTER450 | 27.44%  
  JONATHAN SNOW943 | 57.5% 

 --- 

Sussex County
DelmarAt-LargeDAWN ADKINS LITCHFORD152 | 71.36%
  LAUREN HUDSON61 | 28.64%
LaurelAt-LargeJOE KELLEY58 | 20.49%
  LINDA HITCHENS225 | 79.51% 
SeafordAt-LargeGEORGE W. DEL FARNO137 | 37.95% 
  MARCUS WRIGHT224 | 62.05% 
WoodbridgeAt-LargeCOREY GRAMMER193 | 44.27%
  RITA HOVERMALE243 | 55.73%