Delawareans decided the makeup of school boards across the state Tuesday.
Below, you can find the unofficial election results of those races as reported by the Delaware Department of Elections the evening of May 10, 2022. A bolded name denotes the unconfirmed winner.
|Appoquinimink
|At-Large
|NICHELLE DEWITT
|673 | 55.12%
|SHAWN ROHE
|548 | 44.88%
|Colonial
|District B
|CHRISTINE SMITH
|355 | 51.9%
|GAIL H. WADE
|329 | 48.1%
District E
|KEENAN D. DORSEY, SR.
|484 | 71.81%
|LEO B. MAGEE, SR.
|190 | 28.19%
|Red Clay Consolidated
District C
|JIM CASPER
|1,075 | 34.16%
|JORDAN C. EDGERTON
|0 | 0%
|VIC LEONARD, SR.
|1,173 | 37.27%
|ASHLEY SABO
|899 | 28.57%
---
|Caesar Rodney
|At-Large
|DAVID FAILING
|817 | 71.98%
|LORENZO G. HOPKINS
|318 | 28.02%
|Capital
|At-Large
|FELECIA R. DUGGINS
|530 | 55.15%
|JOAN L. ENGEL
|431 | 44.85%
|Lake Forest
|At-Large
|JAKE MARTINEZ
|0 | 0%
|DJ W. SILICATO
|376 | 41.64%
|BETTY A. WYATT
|527 | 58.36%
|Milford
|At-Large
|MATT BUCHER
|1,217 | 66.83%
|JALYN POWELL
|604 | 33.17%
|Smyrna
|At-Large (2024)
|DONNA AUSTIN
|201 | 12.39%
|JEFFREY BATTAGLIA
|105 | 6.47%
|CHRIS SCUSE
|1,118 | 68.93%
|JOSHUA SEENEY
|198 | 12.21%
|At-Large (2026)
|BRIAN CLEMENTS
|247 | 15.06%
|VETRA EVANS-GUNTER
|450 | 27.44%
|JONATHAN SNOW
|943 | 57.5%
---
|Delmar
|At-Large
|DAWN ADKINS LITCHFORD
|152 | 71.36%
|LAUREN HUDSON
|61 | 28.64%
|Laurel
|At-Large
|JOE KELLEY
|58 | 20.49%
|LINDA HITCHENS
|225 | 79.51%
|Seaford
|At-Large
|GEORGE W. DEL FARNO
|137 | 37.95%
|MARCUS WRIGHT
|224 | 62.05%
|Woodbridge
|At-Large
|COREY GRAMMER
|193 | 44.27%
|RITA HOVERMALE
|243 | 55.73%