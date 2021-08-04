The unscheduled landing of a hot air balloon caused some excitement in a neighborhood near Newark Tuesday evening, August 3, 2021.
A hot air balloon set down on Ivory Lane in the Gray Acres community around 7:45 p.m.
Christiana Fire Company responded for an aircraft emergency but no one was hurt.
In a video sent to WDEL, residents are seen coming out of their houses to view the unique event and neighborhood kids flocked to the scene.
Photos show the kids assisting the balloon crew in packing the wayward airship into a trailer.