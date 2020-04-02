Nationally, 6.6 million people filed unemployment claims last week, an unprecedented record driven by a global pandemic caused by novel coronavirus COVID-19. Locally, Delaware saw more claims filed last week than the state had seen in the previous eight months, combined.
"Delaware's unemployment figures increased from 10,700 last week to nearly 19,000," said Darryl Scott, director of the Division of Unemployment Insurance. "The initial claims count came in at 18,987 for the week March 22 through 28."
The previous two weeks of claims completely eclipses anything the state has seen before.
"So the 18,987 claims is nearly the equivalent of the previous eight months worth of claims, from July to February period, we had received 22,000 claims, so if you look at just the nearly 30,000, it's unprecedented in our state's history to get that number of requests for unemployment assistance in a period of two weeks."
It's also concerning, Scott said, because it looks like the federal funds are gearing up for a drawn-out battle to keep the economy afloat while people deal with the pandemic.
"So, we don't know the duration of the claims, and that's obviously one of the things we're looking at as we analyze the organizational needs and the trust fund needs for the unemployment insurance division," he said. "I think the acknowledgement from the federal government to provide extended benefits of up to 13 weeks and to offer the $600 additional payment through the end of July acknowledges that the current situation could persist through mid-year.
And that wasn't the only evidence he saw which indicated a protracted lockdown.
"The other part of the program that was included in the Relief for Workers Affected By Coronavirus Act that passed in Congress a week ago--the opportunity for people to receive extended benefits through the end of the year for a period of up to 39 weeks total is an acknowledgement that, again, there's probably going to be a need beyond just the summertime, into the latter part of the year."
Scott said the federal government has issued an additional 40% in funding resources as part of the initial response to the pandemic for Delaware's unemployment insurance office alone. But the increase in claims overshadows that percentage, and the the division is calling for backup.
"There is a concern about keeping up--and catching up. As you can imagine, the number of claims have increased significantly. So have our calls and the number of emails we re receiving. But we've mobilized 20 people from other divisions within the Department of Labor...so, for this part of the division, the part that manages the claims, we'll go from 40 people to about 80 people in less than a month. we're moving mountains in order to get people in place to help us respond to everybody's that's seeking assistance from our division."
Some good news: The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation stipend of $600 for regular unemployment insurance claims should be heading out to bank accounts by next week.
For assistance or more information on resource availability, head to DOL.Delaware.gov