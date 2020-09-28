A 20-year-old man was shot to death and a 22-year-old man was injured in a shootout during an unsanctioned party in Dover's Schutte Park Sunday night, city authorities said Monday.
According to Dover Police, the shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m. on September 28, 2020, in the park at 100 Electric Avenue. Responding officers found a victim identified as Devin Wright shot in the head. Both he and the second victim, shot in the shoulder and hand, were transported to an area hospital where Wright ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
Police said an investigation revealed approximately 300 to 500 people had been in attendance of a party at the park, with the crowd mostly made up of Delaware State University students--where Wright was also a student--when a shootout occurred between multiple suspects.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Dover Police at 302.736.7130 or 302.736.7128, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.