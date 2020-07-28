"I think there's a real impression that most of these children come from other countries and the fact of the matter is, they come from the United States. They are U.S. children, born and raised in the United States," said Patricia Dailey Lewis, executive director of the Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children. "One in seven of them are runaways."
Lewis will be Wilmington University's August host for their monthly webinar series highlighting law enforcement efforts to combat the predatory sexual exploitation of children along the I-95 corridor.
"Sometimes I worry about the use of the term 'child sex trafficking'--which should sound horrible to people--but because we use those words, 'trafficking,' so frequently it becomes somewhat of a norm. Generally, both in state and the federal government, we refer to this as the commercial sexual exploitation of children," she said. "We, I think in the last five years, have been able to get people to stop talking about child prostitution, because technically, of course, legally children are generally not able to engage in prostitution, but I think people need to understand how broad of a problem this is and where some of the hotspots [are that] we see."
Lewis served in the Delaware Department of Justice under five different Attorneys General before moving to the Beau Biden Foundation. Her goal, she told Peter MacArthur on WDEL's DelAWARE, is to shed a light on the sexual abuse of children and just how prevalent an issue it is.
"The sexual abuse of children has long been in the shadows itself, and we've worked very hard to bring that out of the shadows. One in 10 children will be sexually abused," she said. "Especially now, so many kids are sheltering in very dangerous places...and they run away. And where do they end up? They end up being exploited sexually because this is how they've lived anyway. So you think about what happens to children and what they turn to, what they do in order to survive. This is what they do in order to survive. I mean, 88% of these children, 88% of them were in the care of social services or in the foster care system. So we know that they are children that are in very high risk situations, and we're trying to get people to understand that children are not available for sex. Sadly, gangs are able to make more money sexually trafficking children than they are selling drugs."
It's important to put a stop to it before it happens, Lewis said, because abuse often goes unreported for decades if a child is victimized and can't find a support system.
"The average victim doesn't disclose their sexual abuse until they are 52 years old," she said. "If you are a runaway being sexually exploited for commercial purposes, who are you going to tell? Where are you going to go?"
Despite increased training for law enforcement agencies, nationally and locally, and initiatives to shut down digital fronts where children are exploited, Lewis said the most important factor is the education of the public, because police can only pull over so many vehicles.
"I think real public understanding of the sexual abuse of children--which is nasty. I understand that people have a hard time getting their head around it--but when we have this common of a problem...people [need to] be paying attention to it," she said. "Until we face the facts around child sexual abuse, we will not get a hold of it, which is why the Wilmington University conference is so great."
Lewis's presentation will identify how children are "groomed" by abusers for exploitation, taking advantage of a child's vulnerability or gullibility to open them up to unwitting abuse. Often times, she said, a child's trafficker is someone they trust.
"We have a great training that we're offering," she said. "We're working hard to get people educated because, until people understand the risk, until they understand the prevalence, until they understand what to look for, we're never going to be able to stop it."
To register for the event, head to Wilmington University's dedicated page for more information. Events are updated as each previous event takes place.