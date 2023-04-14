A three-vehicle wreck on Concord Pike has claimed one life and left two people injured.
Delaware State Police said at about 4:00 p.m. Thursday, a woman exited the Delaware Law School campus onto northbound Route 202, directly into the path of a pick-up truck. The pick-up truck driver swerved to the left, but the car's driver also changed lanes and was hit by the pickup truck. The car crossed into the southbound lanes and was hit by another car.
A 29-year-old woman who was a passenger in the first car died at the scene. Its driver, a 44-year-old woman, was hospitalized in critical condition.
The pickup truck driver was not hurt. The 22-year-old woman who was driving the southbound car was being treated for minor injuries.
The crash and investigation impacted traffic for about four hours.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-365-8483 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.