A man was killed in a house fire in the 1200 block of Carr Road Thursday.
Firefighters were called to the scene around 9:20 a.m., on December 31, 2020, and the first units reported fire out a window from the one-story home.
A neighbor alerted crews that a person might still be inside.
The man was found, and pulled out of the dwelling by firefighters, but was in cardiac arrest while being treated by New Castle County paramedics before being taken to the hospital.
The fire was extinguished in about an hour.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire . The home sustained about $200,000 in damage, investigators said.