Wilmington City Council is moving closer to finding someone to fill the remainder of the late Loretta Walsh's term.
Walsh died a few weeks after resigning from her at-large position.
A total of 16 candidates will be evaluated and interviewed before a selection is voted on. They include six people who previously sought to be appointed early in the year, when Rysheema Dixon resigned from Council. Dixon died in September.
The candidates are:
- Nancy C. Lopez
- Justen A. Wright
- William B. Wilmore
- Waynna A. Dobson
- Andre L. Harris
- Latisha Bracy
- John Johnson Jr.
- Kathleen R. Patterson
- Charles B. Vincent
- Davon M. Hall
- Deborah E. Kraak
- Gary C. Linarducci
- Donald A. Farrell
- James J. Taylor
- Samuel L. Guy
- Jeffrey A. Santoro
The process will proceed as follows, according to Wilmington City Council:
The Committee of the Whole of Wilmington City Council will be reviewing the letters of interest from each qualified resident seeking to fill the seat, interview each candidate, and recommend a candidate to fill the council vacancy following the procedure outlined in the City Charter section 2-34.
The Committee of the Whole meeting to review the credentials of each applicant and to interview them has been scheduled for Monday November 28, 2022.
The Council meeting for the vote on the Resolution to fill the at-large vacancy is scheduled for Thursday December 1, 2022.