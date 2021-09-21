Two people died in a fire that also injured two firefighters on Wilmington's East Side early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were called to a home at 1010 Clifford Brown Walk at 12:20 a.m. on September 21, 2021. They arrived on-scene to find heavy fire showing from the first of the two-story middle of the row residence and reports of persons trapped on the second-floor.
They attempted to reach the trapped victims through the front door, but fire conditions had degraded the stairs, rendering them unusable, the Wilmington Fire Department said.
They then attempted access to the second floor via a ground ladder. They found two victims in a front bedroom area, who were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims have not yet been identified pending notification of next of kin.
Three other residents escaped the fire and did not suffer any injuries. Two firefighters, who were injured battling the flames, were treated and released from the hospital.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Wilmington Fire Marshal's Office.