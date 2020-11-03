Two men, who were killed attempting to install antennas onto a water tower near Bethany Beach in windy conditions, have been identified.
Delaware State Police said 23-year-old Jovan Maldonado and 22-year-old Bryan Maldonado Andino, both from Puerto Rico, were in a Z135 Man Lift working to put antennas for the Velex company on the Sussex Shores water tower just of the Southbound side of Delaware Route 1, approaching Fred Hudson Road.
Police believe they were 120 ft. off the ground when a gust of wind caused the lift to tip over, becoming tangled in surrounding electrical wires as it fell to the ground.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
A wind advisory for up to 50 miles per hour gusts was in effect in coastal Sussex County at the time of the accident.
The Division of Forensic Science and U.S. Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) are assisting Delaware State Police with the investigation.
--
WDEL's Amy Cherry contributed to this report.