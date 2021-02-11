In just over three hours, 3,800 appointments for second shots were taken.
Seniors and Phase 1a Delawareans who were vaccinated at the Dover DMV an Salesianum School on or after Jan. 18 were advised to begin registering for appointments at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Those registration links, for appointments between Feb. 15-19, at Delaware Tech campuses in all three counties, now show "0 slots available."
Curative is administering only second shots of Moderna at those sites. Proof of first vaccination is required, and without it, you will be turned away even with an appointment.
But if you didn't snag an appointment for the second shot, you can still head to the state's mass vaccination site being stood up, with help from FEMA, at Dover International Speedway. The six-day event will begin as early as Feb. 20, and registration information will be available.
The Dover Speedway site will also be open for seniors 65 and older who got their first dose at the Delaware City and Georgetown DMVs on the weekend of Jan. 23. The site will have both Pfizer and Moderna vaccine quantities available.
The site is capable of vaccinating "thousands per day," according to Delaware Emergency Management Director A.J. Schall.
Schall told WDEL they'll use registration data to determine whether localized events are needed to serve seniors with mobility challenges or to accommodate those who only drive locally after the Speedway vaccination clinic.