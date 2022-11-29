Three people were hospitalized following a crash on Pulaski Highway in Bear that left one vehicle overturned.
The crash occurred at about 12:39 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, on Route 40 west of Walther Road.
New Castle County police said they attempted to pull over a car in the area of Routes 273 and 1 for committing multiple traffic violations, but the driver took off.
The chase went down Route 273 to Appleby Road and then onto westbound Route 40 where officers terminated it.
Police said however that the car, allegedly driven by 19-year old Salvador Ayala of Wilmington, continued driving dangerously down Route 40 causing a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection with Walther Road.
An SUV went tumbling into a field as a result injuring the 24-year old driver and 15-year old passenger.
The suspect's car then crashed into an eastbound vehicle and Ayala was taken into custody.
Police said he faces a laundry list of charges once he's released from the hospital including:
- two felony counts of assault in the second degree
- one felony count of disregarding a police officer signal
- six misdemeanor counts of second degree reckless endangering
- two misdemeanor counts of second degree vehicular assault DUI
- one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest
- one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia
- driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol
- driving while suspended and revoked
- numerous traffic violations