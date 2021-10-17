More information has come out about the accident in the parking lot of Abessinio Stadium that sent three people to the hospital and caused the cancellation of Salesianum School's homecoming football game against Middletown Friday.
A 16-year-old Wilmington boy was backing a Jeep Cherokee out of a parking space roughly 2 hours before game time when he lost control of the SUV, which ran into 2 parked vehicles and 2 people sitting in chairs behind one of the vehicles, DNREC police said.
One of those people, a 65-year-old Dover woman, was trapped under the Jeep until Wilmington Fire Department personnel could get her out--a Delaware State Police helicopter flew the woman to Christiana Hospital, where she's in serious, but stable condition.
A 63-year-old Middletown man who was sitting near the woman was treated for leg injuries and released.
The driver of one of the cars the Jeep hit was hospitalized for leg and back injuries.
DNREC and Wilmington police are continuing their investigation into the crash, and at this point, no charges have been filed.