Three children and one adult were injured in a house fire in Middletown.
Firefighters were called to the 800 block of Sweet Birch Drive in the Parkside subdivision around 12:45 p.m. Monday, November 1, 2021.
They arrived to find heavy fire coming from the two-story home.
The three children and adult escaped the flames on their own. Fire officials said they were alerted by smoke alarms.
All four were transported to Christiana Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. They were reportedly in good condition and were expected to be released from the hospital Monday evening, the state Fire Marshal's Office said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The house was nearly a total loss with damage estimated at 700-thousand dollars.