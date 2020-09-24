Delaware State Police are investigating a triple shooting late Wednesday afternoon, September 23, 2020, in front of an Edgemoor strip mall.
Troopers said the three men, aged 17, 19 and 21, were each hit by a single gunshot and were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say two of the three were hit in the legs, the other in the upper torso.
One of the victims was transported via a Delaware State Police helicopter.
Investigators said events unfolded in the 4800 block of Governor Printz Boulevard just after 5:30 p.m. when two men at the north end of the strip mall opened fire on the three victims who were in front of the Bella Italy restaurant.
Two vehicles were also hit by gunfire and the front glass door of the restaurant was shattered.
The suspects fled on foot.