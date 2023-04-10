Delaware State Police are hoping to locate three suspects in Saturday's shooting at Christiana Mall at the food court entrance.
State Police said Monday that an investigation has determined that three male suspects confronted an 18-year-old male as he was leaving the food court. The victim was physically assaulted, and two of the victim's friends joined the fight.
One suspect took out a handgun from his waistband and began firing multiple rounds. The first victim and his friend, a 16-year-old boy, were struck in the upper body and lower extremities. An 18-year-old victim who was standing on the sidewalk outside was also hit by one round in the lower extremity.
The first two victims were hospitalized in stable condition. The third victim also was treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.
The suspects are described as three black males in their late teens wearing all-dark clothing.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop 2 at 302-365-8467 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.