A driver involved in a crash that left three people dead in Sussex County over the weekend has been arrested on several felony charges.
Delaware State Police said Monday that 46-year-old Jason Wilcox of Milsboro left the scene of the wreck Saturday night at Lewes-Georgetown Highway and Minos Conaway Road. Wilcox was found Sunday at a local residence and taken into custody without incident. He is charged with leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death, leaving the scene of a collision resulting in injury, and numerous traffic charges.
Wilcox was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $18,500 cash bond.
The crash claimed the lives of 74-year-old Gerald Huss of Lewes, and 35-year-old Jessica Guida and nine-year-old Jovie Wright, both of Temple, Pennsylvania.
The victims were in a car that apparently drove into the path of the vehicle Wilcox was driving. That other driver and three other passengers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.