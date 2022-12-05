They wanted to study engineering, like their parents did...
The family has identified the two sisters and their mother who died last week when a driver going the wrong way on I-495 in New Castle County crashed into them.
June Dorsey and Parker Dorsey were 14. Their mother, 41-year-old Renee Dorsey of Philadelphia, was a patent examiner in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Renee (née McClure) was born in Wilmington.
The driver who was going the wrong way, a 48-year-old Elkton man, also died at the scene of the crash last Wednesday night. Both of the vehicles that were involved were pick-up trucks.
Delaware State Police were still investigating how the driver ended up going the wrong way.