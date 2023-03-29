Nearly two years after being sued, the former CEO of a services provider for people who face mental health and substance use issues has agreed to pay $300,000.
A Drug Enforcement Administration Audit in 2019 determined that Connections Community Support Programs could not properly account for thousands of doses of controlled substances at its Millsboro location that are used in the treatment of people attempting to recover.
Former Ccnnections CEO Catherine Devaney McKay has now agreed to pay $300,000 to resolve alleged violations of the federal Controlled Substances Act, according to U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss. McKay and two other former executives were accused of failing to keep proper records of Connections' use of controlled substances that are used in treatment.
U.S. Bankruptcy Court oversaw the sale of Connections' assets and operations in 2021.
"Over the many years that she served as CEO of Connections, Ms. McKay repeatedly failed to take steps to address the company’s compliance failures,” Weiss said. “Those failures increased the possibility of drug diversion, putting at risk the very population that Connections purported to serve. Where executives ignore their individual duty to ensure that the companies they manage comply with the laws that protect public safety, my office will continue to seek to hold them personally responsible for those violations.”
"We applaud the support of U.S. Attorney Weiss and his office in securing this significant settlement against McKay,” DEA Philadelphia Field Division Special Agent in Charge Thomas Hodnett said. “Treatment programs such as CCSP have an obligation to properly account for controlled substances such as methadone and buprenorphine that are used for medication assisted treatment. Settlements such as this are a mechanism to ensure compliance with the requirements of the Controlled Substances Act.”