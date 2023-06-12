A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the April shooting death of 18-year-old Corey Mumford at a Laurel apartment complex.
Delaware State Police said 21-year-old Shyheem Latham-Purnell of Laurel was arrested Monday without incident in Salisbury, Maryland. Latham-Purnell will be extradited to Delaware to face murder and related charges (possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, and conspiracy).
Two other suspects were previously arrested for the fatal shooting of Mumford, who was a Laurel High School senior and a star on the high school basketball team.
State Police said the Homicide Unit is still actively investigating the incident and working to identify other possible suspects who may have been involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-741-2859 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.