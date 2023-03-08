A Middletown man is facing charges in connection with a double-shooting last September in the area of Bunker Hill Road and Choptank Road.
Middletown Police said Wednesday that an investigation identified 19-year-old Firas Elbashier as a third suspect who was involved in the incident. The shooting took place as a football game at nearby Appoquinimink High School was ending, although school officials said it had no connection with the game.
Elbashier is charged with two counts of assault, two counts of reckless endangering, and one count each of conspiracy, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, one count of carrying a concealed deadly firearm, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, civil possession of marijuana and civil possession of drug paraphernalia. Elbashier was being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $171,000 bond.
According to Middletown Police, a search warrant was carried out at Elbashier's home, and a handgun and marijuana were recovered.
Two other suspects were arrested last October. Middletown Police believe all suspects in the incident have been arrested, but anyone with additional information about the September 2022 shooting is asked to contact police at 302-376-9950 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.