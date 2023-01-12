Wilmington City Council will interview four candidates who qualify to fill the unexpired term of the late Council member Linda Gray, who died last November.
1st-district residents Harold Gray, Coby Owens, Vincent White and Justen Wright all met last Friday's deadline to express their interest. The Committee of the Whole has scheduled the review and interviews for Monday, January 30th at 6:00 p.m. in Council Chambers.
Council followed the City Charter in soliciting letters of interest and resumes in December, and the application period closed Friday, January 6th. Terms of the charter included that the future office-holder be a Democrat and meet other requirements.
A candidate will be recommended sometime shortly after January 30th.