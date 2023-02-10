A man and a 15-year-old boy are facing charges in connection with Monday's incident at Appoquinimink High School, where a gun went off in a hallway during a basketball game.
Delaware State Police said Friday that an investigation identified four suspects. 20-year-old Demetrius Lyn-Brown of Bear and a Middletown juvenile were taken into custody without incident Thursday.
A 14-year-old Middletown boy who apparently dropped the gun before it went off was found hiding out in Pottstown Pennsylvania. A warrant is also out for the arrest of a 16-year-old Middletown boy.
Lyn-Brown and and the 15-year-old juvenile in custody are charged with rioting, assault, conspiracy and disorderly conduct.
State Police said none of the suspects involved in the incident attend Appoquinimink High School.
State Police said two troopers were working extra duty for the basketball game Monday night and responded to a hallway where a fight occurred. The gun had apparently been dropped and may have been stepped on, causing it to discharge. A wall was struck, and the handgun was recovered at the time.
Lyn-Brown was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on $5,100 unsecured bond. Is is ordered to have no contact with Appoquinimink School District schools.
The 15-year-old juvenile is under a no-contact order regarding sports events in the Appo district. He has been released without a bond to a guardian.
The 14-year-old boy will be charged with possession of a firearm by person prohibited, possession of a firearm in a Safe School Zone and assault.