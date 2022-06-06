Delaware State Police have confirmed that a 5-year old boy who was critically injured in a dirt bike crash Saturday night, June 4, 2022, has died at Nemours Children's Hospital.
According to investigators the dirt bike, which had no lights and was unregistered, was traveling southbound on New Castle Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. when the bike plowed into the side of a car that was turning left onto Halcyon Drive.
The 31-year-old man operating the dirt bike was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the child had been seated between the man and the bike's handlebars.
The crash remains under investigation by Troop 2's Collision Reconstruction Unit.