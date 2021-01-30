A Nor'Easter that packs a real wallop is set to arrive in our area Sunday, bringing significant amounts of snow with it.
Look for the snow to start falling early Sunday afternoon, but it'll be hanging around for a while, said Delaware Weather Network's Matt Powell.
"The heaviest of the snow actually is not going to occur until during the day on Monday, during which time we could also see it mix with some sleet and rain down further south in Delaware," said Powell.
Powell said getting to and from work Monday could be problematic.
"Really a rough go, both for the morning and the evening commute. It could be coming down at better than an inch an hour by the Monday evening commute," said Powell.
By the time it's finished falling Tuesday, New Castle County could see between 6 and 10 inches of accumulation, and Powell's keeping an eye on another storm to our west that could bring rain later in the week.
"That's something that we're gonna have to keep an eye on, because then that could lead to the possibility of flooding, with all the snow melt," said Powell.
A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for the area from Sunday morning through Monday night.